Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Polaris recalls about 19,000​ ‍​general recreational off-highway vehicles due to crash hazard

* ‍U.S. CPSC - Polaris has received 5 reports of steering shaft separating, 1 report of broken hand injury in relation to recall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: