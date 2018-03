March 4 (Reuters) -

* US DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY - COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN US ISSUED INTERIM ORDER TO QUALCOMM TO POSTPONE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

* US DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY - COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN US ALSO ISSUED INTERIM ORDER TO QUALCOMM TO POSTPONE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS BY 30 DAYS

* US DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY - MEASURE WILL AFFORD COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN US, ABILITY TO INVESTIGATE FULLY BROADCOM'S PROPOSED DEAL OF QUALCOMM