FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-US Ecology Q3 earnings per share c$0.38
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 晚上9点08分 / 更新于 16 小时内

BRIEF-US Ecology Q3 earnings per share c$0.38

2 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - US Ecology Inc

* US Ecology announces third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share c$1.60 to c$1.72

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.37 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.38

* Q3 revenue c$134.1 million versus c$124.8 million

* US Ecology Inc - ‍quarter negatively impacted by hurricanes and unanticipated costs​

* US Ecology Inc sees earnings per share for year ending dec 31 of $1.46 to $1.58​

* US Ecology Inc - ‍now expect that 2017 full year adjusted ebitda will range from $114 million to $119 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* US Ecology - ‍unexpected charges, weather conditions and continued deferral of volume into future periods negatively impacted Q3 results​

* US Ecology Inc - did shut down operations for several days and continue to see delays in shipments in Texas market​ due to hurricanes

* US Ecology Inc - ‍“during quarter we experienced lower revenue and higher expenses in our business as a result of hurricanes Harvey and Irma​”

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below