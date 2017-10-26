BRIEF-US Ecology Q3 earnings per share c$0.38

Oct 26 (Reuters) - US Ecology Inc

* US Ecology announces third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share c$1.60 to c$1.72

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.37 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.38

* Q3 revenue c$134.1 million versus c$124.8 million

* US Ecology Inc - ‍quarter negatively impacted by hurricanes and unanticipated costs​

* US Ecology Inc sees earnings per share for year ending dec 31 of $1.46 to $1.58​

* US Ecology Inc - ‍now expect that 2017 full year adjusted ebitda will range from $114 million to $119 million​

* US Ecology - ‍unexpected charges, weather conditions and continued deferral of volume into future periods negatively impacted Q3 results​

* US Ecology Inc - did shut down operations for several days and continue to see delays in shipments in Texas market​ due to hurricanes

* US Ecology Inc - ‍“during quarter we experienced lower revenue and higher expenses in our business as a result of hurricanes Harvey and Irma​”

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S