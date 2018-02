BRIEF-US Ecology Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share C$1.40

Feb 15 (Reuters) - US Ecology Inc:

* US ECOLOGY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.73 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.40

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 14 PERCENT TO C$133.7 MILLION

* SAYS FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $2.15 TO $2.34 PER SHARE

* SAYS 2018 REVENUE IS ANTICIPATED TO RANGE FROM $530 MILLION TO $553 MILLION, COMPARED TO $504 MILLION IN 2017​

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL RANGE FROM $122 MILLION TO $128 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO RANGE FROM $39 TO $42 MILLION, INCLUDING 2017 CARRYOVER AMOUNTS​

* SEES ‍FREE CASH FLOW OF ABOUT $56 MILLION TO $60 MILLION IN 2018​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62, REVENUE VIEW $132.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.07, REVENUE VIEW $532.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: