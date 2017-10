Sept 12 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc

* U.S. FDA accepts for review Astellas’ supplemental New Drug Application for Mirabegron for use in combination with solifenacin succinate 5 mg for the treatment of overactive bladder

* Anticipated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by FDA is April 28, 2018