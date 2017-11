Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration says cleared a complete blood cell count test called XW-100 Automated Hematology Analyzer

* U.S. FDA says granted premarket clearance and a CLIA waiver for the XW-100 Automated Hematology Analyzer to Sysmex America Inc‍​

* U.S. FDA says XW-100 Automated Hematology Analyzer can be run in more health care settings by a wider range of personnel ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: