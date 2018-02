Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION SAYS CLEARED USE OF TREVO CLOT RETRIEVAL DEVICE TO TREAT CERTAIN STROKE PATIENTS UP TO 24 HOURS AFTER SYMPTOM ONSET

* U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED PREMARKET CLEARANCE OF TREVO DEVICE TO CONCENTRIC MEDICAL INC