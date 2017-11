Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration :

* U.S. FDA says preliminary results from a safety clinical trial show increased risk of heart-related death with Febuxostat (Uloric) versus Allopurinol

* U.S. FDA says once final results from Takeda Pharma are received in relation to safety clinical trial of Uloric, will conduct a comprehensive review