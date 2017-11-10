FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-U.S. Food and Drug Administration expands approval of Sprycel (dasatinib)
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
中国财经
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月10日 / 中午11点49分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BRIEF-U.S. Food and Drug Administration expands approval of Sprycel (dasatinib)

1 分钟阅读

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co:

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration expands approval of Sprycel (dasatinib) to include treatment of children with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase

* Approval based on data from prospective trial in pediatric chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase​

* Co says ‍continues to explore pediatric applications for investigational oncology agents within its broad development program​

* Approval for Sprycel granted under priority review, indication received Orphan Drug Designation from FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below