BRIEF-US Foods Holding Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

Nov 7 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp

* US foods reports third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.40

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 4.5 to 5 percent

* US Foods Holding Corp - qtrly ‍net sales of $6.2 billion represent a 6.2% increase from prior year​

* US Foods Holding Corp - qtrly ‍total case volume increased 2.0% from prior year, of which 1.0% was organic growth​

* US Foods Holding Corp sees ‍ fiscal 2017 cash capex of $220 million - $230 million​

* US Foods Holding Corp - ‍updating fiscal 2017 guidance​

* US Foods Holding Corp - ‍now expect unit growth of 2.5-3.0% in 2017​

* US Foods Holding - ‍Hurricanes negatively impacted independent restaurant case volume growth by about 0.3%, total case volume growth by about 0.1%​ in quarter

* US Foods Holding Corp - ‍sales from acquisitions completed in last 12 months increased total net sales by about 1.9%​ in quarter