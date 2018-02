BRIEF-US Foods Holding Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.44

Feb 15 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp:

* US FOODS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00 TO $2.10

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PERCENT

* QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 5.6% TO $6.0 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43, REVENUE VIEW $5.92 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250-$260 MILLION​

* ‍DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $340-$350 MILLION​

* ‍FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CASE VOLUME GROWTH OF 1-2%, NET SALES GROWTH OF 3-4%​

* ‍U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION RESULTED IN AN OVERALL NET TAX BENEFIT OF $118 MILLION IN QUARTER​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.92, REVENUE VIEW $25.06 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S