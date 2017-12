Dec 13 (Reuters) - US Geothermal Inc:

* U.S. GEOTHERMAL INC. REACHES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT INTEREST IN RAFT RIVER POWER PLANT

