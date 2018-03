March 7 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* US HEALTHVEST ACQUIRES VISTA MEDICAL CENTER WEST

* US HEALTHVEST SAYS ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF VISTA MEDICAL CENTER WEST FROM QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION

* US HEALTHVEST SAYS WILL INVEST OVER $30 MILLION TO “TRANSFORM” MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING INTO NEW 88,000 SQUARE FOOT, 146-BED PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: