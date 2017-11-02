FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.41
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 中午12点25分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.41

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc

* u.s. Physical therapy reports third quarter and nine months 2017 results

* Q3 same store sales rose 2.4 percent

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* u.s. Physical therapy inc - ‍net revenues increased $14.7 million or 16.6% from $88.3 million in q3 of 2016 to $103.0 million in q3 of 2017​

* u.s. Physical therapy - ‍as result of impact from hurricanes, currently expect co’s operating results for 2017 to be in range of $25.4 million to $26.5 million​

* u.s. Physical therapy - ‍as result of hurricane impact, currently expect co’s operating results for 2017 to be in range of $2.02-$2.10 in diluted eps

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below