Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc

* U.S. Physical Therapy renews and extends term of $125,000,000 credit line

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc - ‍Renewed company’s bank credit facility extending maturity date from November 2018 to November 2021​

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc - ‍At present there is $51 million outstanding under line​