BRIEF-U.S. Postal Service selects Lockheed Martin to provide enhanced package processing system

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp
* U.S. Postal Service selects Lockheed Martin to provide enhanced package processing system
* Lockheed Martin Corp - Indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract has a maximum potential value of $215 million
* Lockheed Martin Corp - System is scheduled to be fully tested, accepted and on-line in October 2018 to support peak mailing season