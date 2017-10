Oct 5 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Patent trial and appeal board of U.S. PTO ruled in company’s favor regarding patentability of vitamin regimen for Alimta

* In IPR proceedings initiated by Neptune Generics LLC and Sandoz, U.S. PTO found that claims of vitamin regimen patent are valid​

* If patent is ultimately upheld through all remaining challenges, Alimta would maintain U.S. exclusivity until May 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: