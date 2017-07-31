FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
2017年7月31日 / 晚上8点47分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-U.S. Silica Q2 earnings per share $0.36

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc:

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 revenue $290.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $315.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36 excluding items

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - updating its full year guidance for capital expenditures

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - anticipates that its capital expenditures for full year 2017 will be in range of $325 million to $375 million

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc qtrly overall tons sold totaled 3.638 million, up 63% compared with 2.237 million tons sold in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

