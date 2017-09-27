FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-U.S. Silica to build second frac sand mine and plant in the Permian
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 下午1点19分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-U.S. Silica to build second frac sand mine and plant in the Permian

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc

* U.S. Silica to build second frac sand mine and plant in the Permian

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - ‍new facility is expected to produce approximately 2.6 million tons annually​

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - ‍$150 million project will be funded with cash on hand and cash flow from operations​

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - construction of mine and plant will begin immediately, and initial production is expected in March of 2018

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - ‍total capital expansion program is now expected to deliver nearly 9.5 million tons of incremental annual supply​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below