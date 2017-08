June 19 (Reuters) - Harris Communication Systems

* U.S. Special Operations command awards Harris Corporation $255 million IDIQ contract for next-generation manpack radios

* Contract includes NGMP radios, new RF-410 NGPA power amplifier, vehicular systems, accessories, push-to-talk/headset audio sub-systems