FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-USA Compression Partners reports Q3 ‍basic and diluted net income per common unit $0.07​
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 上午11点18分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BRIEF-USA Compression Partners reports Q3 ‍basic and diluted net income per common unit $0.07​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - USA Compression Partners LP

* USA Compression Partners LP reports third quarter 2017 results and updates 2017 outlook

* USA Compression Partners LP - ‍Revenues were $72.8 million for Q3 of 2017, compared to $66.0 million for Q2 of 2017​

* USA Compression Partners LP -Sees 2017 ‍net income range of $11.0 million to $16.0 million​

* USA Compression Partners LP - ‍Sees 2017 distributable cash flow range of $115.0 million to $120.0 million​

* USA Compression Partners LP - ‍Net income was $4.8 million for Q3 of 2017, compared to $0.6 million for Q2 of 2017​

* USA Compression Partners LP - ‍As of September 30, 2017, outstanding balance under revolving credit facility, which matures in 2020, was $752.0 million​

* USA Compression Partners LP - Qtrly ‍basic and diluted net income per common unit $ 0.07​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $68.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below