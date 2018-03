March 9 (Reuters) - USA Compression Partners LP:

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $725 MILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* SAYS PRICING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY UNIT OF $725 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 AT PAR​