Dec 27 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* USAF AWARDS LOCKHEED MARTIN $110 MILLION FOR NETWORKED, AFFORDABLE CRUISE MISSILE

* LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS RECEIVED 5-YEAR PHASE 1 CONTRACT FROM U.S. AIR FORCE RESEARCH LABORATORY TO DEVELOP NEW LOW-COST CRUISE MISSILE