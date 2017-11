Nov 14 (Reuters) - Usg Corp

* USG Corporation to expand ceilings portfolio with acquisition of Ceilings Plus

* USG Corp - ‍upon closing, USG will pay approximately $52 million in cash, on a cash-free and debt-free basis​

* USG Corp - ‍has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ceilings Plus​

* USG Corp - ‍Ceilings Plus is expected to generate 2017 sales in excess of $45 million​