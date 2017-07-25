FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 天前
BRIEF-UTC reports Q2 EPS $1.80
2017年7月25日

BRIEF-UTC reports Q2 EPS $1.80

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp

* UTC reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.85

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.80

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $15.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $15.24 billion

* ‍Raises outlook for 2017 sales and low end of adjusted EPS and organic sales growth

* Says ‍now expect 2017 adjusted EPS of $6.45 to $6.60​

* ‍Now anticipates sales of $58.5 billion to $59.5 billion for 2017​

* ‍No change in company's previously provided 2017 expectations for free cash flow, share repurchases

* In quarter, new equipment orders at Otis were flat versus prior year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.59, revenue view $59.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly commercial aftermarket sales were up 4 percent at Pratt & Whitney and were up 7 percent at UTC Aerospace Systems

* ‍In the quarter, new equipment orders increased 11 percent organically at UTC Climate, Controls & Security, at constant currency​

* ‍Sees organic sales growth 3 to 4 percent​ for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

