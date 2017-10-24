FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UTC reports third quarter 2017 results, raises 2017 outlook
2017年10月24日

BRIEF-UTC reports third quarter 2017 results, raises 2017 outlook

2 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp

* UTC reports third quarter 2017 results, raises 2017 outlook

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.73

* Q3 sales $15.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $14.98 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.67

* United technologies corp - ‍raising full-year outlook, and now expect adjusted EPS of $6.58 to $6.63​

* United Technologies Corp - ‍in quarter, new equipment orders at Otis were down 4 percent at constant currency versus prior year​

* United Technologies Corp - qtrly ‍equipment orders at UTC climate, controls & security increased by 2 percent organically​

* United Technologies Corp - sees 2017 ‍sales of $59.0 to $59.5 billion​

* United Technologies Corp qtrly ‍commercial aftermarket sales were up 11 percent at both Pratt & Whitney and UTC Aerospace Systems​

* United Technologies Corp - ‍there is no change in company’s previously provided 2017 expectations for organic sales growth of 3 to 4 percent​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.57, revenue view $59.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

