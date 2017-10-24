FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UTC says on track to achieve its 2017 GTF engines target of 350-400 units - Conf call
2017年10月24日

BRIEF-UTC says on track to achieve its 2017 GTF engines target of 350-400 units - Conf call

Oct 24 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp

* Says with 254 engines shipped year-to-date, Pratt remains on track to deliver 350 to 400 engines this year

* Says co is looking at design alternatives that are expected to further improve durability of the GTF engine

* Says allocated more of the GTF engines produced towards spares to support airline operators who are dealing with engine durability issues

* Says continue to expect EPS growth in 2018 with each of its 4 business units being flat to up in earnings next year Further company coverage:

