Dec 18 (Reuters) - Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd:

* UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS - ANNOUNCES SEVERAL PROJECTS WITH BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED IN INDIA

* UTSTARCOM - SUPPLYING MAJOR COMPONENTS OF CARRIER WI-FI NETWORK TO HIMACHAL FUTURISTIC COMMUNICATIONS LTD FOR BSNL‘S NATIONWIDE WI-FI HOTSPOT NETWORK

* UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS - WILL SERVE AS SYSTEM INTEGRATOR IN BSNL'S MPLS-TP-BASED CONVERGED PACKET ACCESS NETWORK EQUIPMENT OF VARIOUS CAPACITIES