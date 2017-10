Oct 25 (Reuters) - UTStarcom Holdings Corp

* UTStarcom announces withdrawal of preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company

* UTStarcom Holdings - ‍special committee of board received notice to withdraw preliminary non-binding take-private proposal letter dated March 31

* UTStarcom -got notice from Shah Capital Opportunity, Himanshu Shah, Hong Liang Lu, and Tenling Ti to withdraw preliminary take-private proposal letter​