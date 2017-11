Nov 15 (Reuters) - va Q tec AG

* va Q tec AG says ‍9 months 2017 revenue eur 34.6 million compared with eur 24.3 million

* va Q tec AG says ‍ebitda for 9 months 2017 eur 6.2 million compared with eur 5.0 million of adjusted ebitda in 9 months of 2016​