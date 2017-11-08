BRIEF-Vaalco Energy announces Q3 earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operationsresults

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Vaalco Energy Inc:

* Vaalco Energy Inc announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations

* Vaalco Energy Inc - ‍total oil and natural gas sales for q3 of 2017 were $18.2 million, compared to $14.6 million for same period in 2016​

* Vaalco Energy - in Q3 2017, sold about 336,000 net barrels of oil at average price of $51.10/barrel versus 344,000 net barrels at average price of $40.00/barrel​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: