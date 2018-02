BRIEF-Vaalco Energy Estimates Its 2018 Production Will Average 3,500 BOPD To 4,100 BOPD

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Vaalco Energy Inc:

* VAALCO ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL UPDATE AND PRELIMINARY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* COMPANY CURRENTLY ESTIMATES ITS 2018 PRODUCTION WILL AVERAGE 3,500 BOPD TO 4,100 BOPD

* SALES VOLUMES FOR 2018 ARE CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TO AVERAGE 3,700 BOPD TO 4,300 BOPD

* ‍CO PRODUCED AN AVERAGE OF 3,968 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY IN Q4 OF 2017​

* ANTICIPATES A NORMAL JANUARY MONTHLY LIFTING OF APPROXIMATELY 108,000 NET BARRELS OF OIL BY JANUARY 31

* 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ASSUMES THAT TWO WELLS CURRENTLY SHUT-IN ON AVOUMA PLATFORM RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY IN Q2 OF 2018