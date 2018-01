Jan 25 (Reuters) - Vaalco Energy Inc:

* VAALCO ENERGY ANNOUNCES YEAR-END 2017 PROVED RESERVES INCREASED 15% AND ACHIEVED 127% RESERVE REPLACEMENT

* VAALCO ENERGY - YEAR-END 2017 PROVED RESERVES ROSE TO 3.0 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT, UP 15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: