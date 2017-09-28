FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 Q4 and full year results and provides fiscal 2018 outlook
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 上午11点03分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 Q4 and full year results and provides fiscal 2018 outlook

2 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vail Resorts Inc:

* Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results and provides fiscal 2018 outlook

* Vail Resorts Inc - co issued its fiscal 2018 guidance range and expects resort reported ebitda to be between $652 million and $682 million​

* Vail Resorts Inc - expects stowe’s fiscal 2018 results to be in line with previously issued expectations​‍​

* Vail Resorts Inc - qtrly ‍diluted net loss per share attributable to vail resorts inc $1.43​‍​

* Vail Resorts Inc sees net income attributable to vail resorts inc $234 million to $272 million for fiscal 2018

* Vail Resorts Inc - ‍quarterly total net revenue $209.1 million versus $179.9 million

* Vail Resorts-FY 2017 lodging results impacted by less favorable conditions in colorado during ski season versus last year,sale of inn at keystone in nov 2016​

* Vail Resorts Inc - qtrly ‍owned hotel and managed condominium revpar $88.27 versus $85.51​

* Vail Resorts Inc - qtrly ‍owned hotel and managed condominium adr $219.58 versus $211.45​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $5.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $2.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below