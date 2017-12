Dec 6 (Reuters) -

* VALE ESTIMATES ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $13 BILLION AND $19 BILLION IN 2020 -FILING

* VALE ESTIMATES EBITDA MINUS MAINTENANCE INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $10.4 BILLION AND $16.4 BILLION IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gram Slattery)