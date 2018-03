BRIEF-Valeant Announces Licensing Agreement With Kaken Pharma For Psoriasis Treatment

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Valeant:

* ANNOUNCES LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE NEW CHEMICAL ENTITY FOR PSORIASIS

* ‍UNDER TERMS OF LICENSING AGREEMENT, KAKEN GRANTED TO CO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE TOPICAL PRODUCTS CONTAINING KP-470​

* ‍WILL HAVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE PRODUCTS WITH KP-470 IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, AND WESTERN AND EASTERN EUROPE​

* ‍KAKEN TO RECEIVE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT AND HAS POTENTIAL TO RECEIVE CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT-BASED MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* ‍ADDITIONALLY, KAKEN WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON VALEANT‘S NET SALES OF PRODUCTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: