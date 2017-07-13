FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 天前
BRIEF-Valeant announces redemption of about $500 mln senior notes
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月13日 / 下午12点44分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Valeant announces redemption of about $500 mln senior notes

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant announces redemption of remaining approximately $500 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2018

* Valeant announces redemption of remaining approximately $500 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2018

* Valeant - ‍upon redemption, Valeant's debt reduction will total more than $4.8 billion since end of first-quarter 2016​

* Valeant - ‍upon redemption of notes, Valeant will have reduced its debt by more than $4.8 billion since end of q1 of 2016​

* Valeant - ‍continues to reiterate its expectation to pay down $5 billion in debt from divestiture proceeds and free cash flow within 18 months of august 2016​

* Valeant - ‍additionally, company will have no significant debt maturities and no mandatory amortization requirements through 2019.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

