BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals completes sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 上午11点11分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals completes sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals completes sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals to Pacific Equity Partners and the Carlyle Group

* Valeant - expects it will exceed its August 2016 commitment to pay down $5 billion in debt from divestiture proceeds and free cash flow before February 2018​

* Valeant - ‍Valeant will use net proceeds of approximately $920 million from sale to repay term loan debt under its senior credit facility​

* Valeant - ‍estimates expected revenue and adjusted ebitda from inova business in Q4 of 2017 would have been about $65 million and $35 million, respectively​

* Valeant - co to utilise cash from operations to repay $100 million of amounts outstanding under revolving credit facility​

* Valeant - ‍sale of Obagi Medical Products business remains on track to close in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

