FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月7日 / 晚上9点05分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter from the FDA for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution, 0.024 pct NDA

* ‍CRL from FDA refers to a current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) inspection at Bausch + Lomb's manufacturing facility in Tampa, FLA​

* ‍FDA did not identify efficacy,safety concerns with respect to nda for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution, 0.024 pct​

* ‍FDA did not identify additional clinical trials needed for approval of NDA for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution, 0.024 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below