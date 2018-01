Jan 25 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* VALEANT WILL REDUCE DEBT BY AN ADDITIONAL $200 MILLION

* VALEANT - ‍PUT IN NOTICE TO PAY DOWN AN ADDITIONAL $200 MILLION OF ITS SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS, USING CASH ON HAND​

* VALEANT - WHEN DEBT IS REPAID NEXT WEEK, CO TO HAVE REDUCED DEBT, IN AGGREGATE, BY MORE THAN $6.7 BILLION SINCE END OF Q1 OF 2016

* VALEANT - CO'S TOTAL LONG-TERM DEBT TO BE ABOUT $25.5 BILLION