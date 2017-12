BRIEF-Valeant, Unit Announce Upsize of Cash Tender Offers

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* VALEANT AND ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ANNOUNCE UPSIZE OF CASH TENDER OFFERS TO $1,500,000,000 OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

* VALEANT - TENDER OffERS WILL EXPIRE ON JANUARY 2, 2018

* VALEANT - CO, VPI ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE INCREASED MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF NOTES THAT MAY BE PURCHASED PURSUANT TO TENDER OFFERS FROM $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION

* VALEANT - NO MORE THAN $200 MILLION OF 5.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 WILL BE PURCHASED IN TENDER OFFERS