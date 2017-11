Oct 31 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc -

* Valeant will reduce debt by additional $125 million

* Valeant - ‍Valeant will exceed $5 billion debt reduction commitment, achieving milestone earlier than anticipated​

* Valeant -it ‍put in notice to pay down an additional $125 million of its senior secured term loans, using cash on hand​