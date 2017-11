Nov 24 (Reuters) - Valener Inc

* Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 results

* Valener Inc - ‍adjusted net loss of $0.07 per share for valener in Q4 of fiscal 2017​

* Valener Inc - ‍normalized operating cash flows per common share of $0.46 in Q4 for Valener​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: