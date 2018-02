BRIEF-Valener Reports Qtrly Adj Shr $0.51

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Valener Inc:

* VALENER AND ÉNERGIR, L.P. REPORT THEIR FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* VALENER INC - ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $0.51 PER COMMON SHARE IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2018

* VALENER INC - NORMALIZED OPERATING CASH FLOWS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.29 FOR Q1 OF FISCAL 2018

* VALENER INC - ÉNERGIR LP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER UNIT OF $0.49 FOR Q1 OF FISCAL 2018

* VALENER - NEGATIVE $24.2 MILLION ONE-TIME IMPACT ON ÉNERGIR NET INCOME IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: