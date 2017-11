Nov 8 (Reuters) - Valeritas Holdings Inc:

* Valeritas reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 4 percent to $5.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $20 million

* Valeritas Holdings Inc - ‍gross margin increased to 39.8% during Q3 of 2017 as compared to 35.6% during same period in 2016​

* Valeritas Holdings Inc - ‍company expects continued improvement in efficiencies and gross margin to exceed 40% in Q4 of 2017​