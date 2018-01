Jan 23 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp:

* VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION INCREASES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND BY 14 PERCENT AND ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* VALERO ENERGY CORP - ‍BOARD APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY‘S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK FROM $0.70 PER SHARE TO $0.80 PER SHARE​

* VALERO ENERGY CORP - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $2.5 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION​