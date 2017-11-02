FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners entered into a purchase and sale agreement and a contribution agreement​
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点30分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners entered into a purchase and sale agreement and a contribution agreement​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Partners Lp

* Valero Energy Partners - ‍Effective Nov 1, co entered into a purchase and sale agreement and a contribution agreement​ - SEC Filing

* Valero Energy-‍ Pursuant to deal,Valero Energy Corp,through units sold to partnership outstanding membership interests of parkway pipeline for $200 million​

* Valero -‍ Pursuant to contribution deal,Valero Energy Corp contributed to partnership outstanding membership interests of Valero Partners Port Arthur LLC​

* Valero Energy -‍ Valero Energy Corp contributed to partnership outstanding membership interests of Valero Partners Port Arthur for $262 million cash to VTDC​

* Valero Energy Partners LP - ‍Contribution deal also consists of issuance of 1.1 million units to VTDC

* Valero Energy Partners LP - ‍Contribution deal also consists of issuance of 22,068 general partner units to Valero Energy Partners GP Source text: [bit.ly/2ynZTZm] Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below