#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午10点58分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Valero Energy Q3 earnings per share $1.91

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp

* Valero Energy reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.91

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valero Energy Corp - ‍expect diamond pipeline and wilmington cogeneration projects to start up in December​

* Valero Energy Corp qtrly operating revenues of $‍​23,562 million versus $19,649 million

* Valero Energy Corp - ‍Hurricane Harvey disrupted operations at five of co’s refineries during quarter​

* Valero Energy Corp - ‍ continues to target $2.7 billion of total capital investments this year​

* Valero Energy Corp qtrly ‍refinery throughput capacity utilization was 92 percent

* Valero Energy Corp qtrly ‍throughput volumes averaged 2.9 million barrels per day​

* Q3 revenue view $19.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

