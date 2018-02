Feb 23 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp:

* VALERO TO PURCHASE SEMLOGISTICS MILFORD HAVEN FUEL STORAGE FACILITY

* VALERO ENERGY CORP - MILFORD HAVEN FUEL STORAGE FACILITY HAS 8.5 MILLION BARRELS OF CAPACITY FOR STORING FUEL

* VALERO - ‍VALERO ALSO EXPECTS TO RETAIN UK EMPLOYEES CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN BUSINESS TO BE ACQUIRED​

* VALERO - ‍MILFORD HAVEN WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS A THIRD-PARTY STORAGE FACILITY​