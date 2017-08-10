BRIEF-Valeura announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

1 分钟阅读
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc:
* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenues $3.8 million versus $4.8 million
* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly production 934 BOE/D versus 933 BOE/D
* Valeura announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Valeura Energy Inc qtrly funds flow from operations was $1.0 million in Q2 2017, down 54 percent from q2 2016
* Says reduced its outlook for 2017 exit rate net sales from 1,500 BOE/D to a target range of 1,000 to 1,100 BOE/D